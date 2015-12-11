Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FSX Steam Edition - monitor problem

  Today, 02:44 PM
    camestrike
    Default FSX Steam Edition - monitor problem

    Good afternoon guys, I was hoping you could help me with something on my FSX Steam Edition.
    I launch the game and start choosing the aircraft, weather and airport, but when I try to click on START FLIGHT my monitor just shits down. Just the monitor, not the PC. When I try to reset the monitor (turning it on again), it doesn't work and I have to manually restart the PC.
    I tried to lower the settings to minimum, tried to change something on the settings of the monitor itself, and even checked if my PC supported FSX on Can You Run It? and it has the minimum requirements.

    Help please 👍
  Today, 05:26 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    Is this a laptop or desktop computer? Look through your FSX settings and uncheck the box for "Pause on Task".
  Today, 05:35 PM
    camestrike
    Default

    It is a desktop.
    I will try that.

    Thanks
