Thread: FSX Steam Edition - monitor problem

Good afternoon guys, I was hoping you could help me with something on my FSX Steam Edition.
I launch the game and start choosing the aircraft, weather and airport, but when I try to click on START FLIGHT my monitor just shits down. Just the monitor, not the PC. When I try to reset the monitor (turning it on again), it doesn't work and I have to manually restart the PC.
I tried to lower the settings to minimum, tried to change something on the settings of the monitor itself, and even checked if my PC supported FSX on Can You Run It? and it has the minimum requirements.
Help please 👍
Bookmarks