Air Nevada has a new website with a new domain name and a new airline manger, phpVMS. A new acars system, smartCARS.
I am now hiring pilots. We fly small GA aircraft in the United States and Canada. Sorry, NO jets allowed. We have scheduled flights and Charter flights. Earn rank with flight hours and pay to go with it. Your pay goes up as up gain rank. Fly any aircraft listed in the fleet and if I do not have your aircraft, an email and I will enter the aircraft in the fleet, so you can fly it.
Feel free to check our new website. https://airnevada.org/
CEO, Air Nevada
Bookmarks