Thread: Viewing repaints in FSX

Viewing repaints in FSX

    garrybank
    May 2010
    Hopefully this is the right forum for this, if not, apologies.

    I have done many,many repaints in X-Plane, but I also have FSX (which I must admit I very rarely use). My good friend and fellow X-Planer "Captn Don" has started a new VA for those who like "low and slow" and VFR flying. You can check it out at https://www.fly-gaclub.org/

    I have already done a default Laminar Kingair C90B for him in X-Plane, but as his airline will be for both X-Planers and MSFS guys (plus Prepar3D) I thought it would be nice to do some repaints for these sims as well, something I haven't done before.

    In X-Plane, we basically use png files, converted to DDS files after completion, and we can use either "in game" to view the repaints or a built in program called "Planemaker" which allows us to view our painting progress without actually having to fire up x-plane itself. (See Screenshot)

    So, my question is : Is there a similar program to "Planemaker" (or object viewer) in FSX to view painting progress without FSX being "fired up"?

    Again, apologies if this is not the appropriate forum, maybe I can be pointed in the right direction. Cheers, and keep safe! Robin
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot_6.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 148.1 KB  ID: 218399   Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot_7.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 88.8 KB  ID: 218400  
