Thread: boeing 737 flight sim x

boeing 737 flight sim x

    Ivor24055
    boeing 737 flight sim x

    how do you get the 3d cockpit view to work
    mrzippy
    Are you talking about a default 737 or one that has been added on? If it is an addon, then there are a lot of them out there that have no VC (3D cockpit).
