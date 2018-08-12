Thread: boeing 737 flight sim x

how do you get the 3d cockpit view to work
how do you get the 3d cockpit view to work
Are you talking about a default 737 or one that has been added on? If it is an addon, then there are a lot of them out there that have no VC (3D cockpit).
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
Bookmarks