Hello again all,
So, the Carenado C550. I've followed all the procedures and have tried everything I can think of but, the aircraft still won't start. The reason for this, is because I get to the point where you have to bring in fuel by bringing the throttles out of the "off" detent and into "idle". I haven't had one successful time where I've been able to start the aircraft because I am unable to bring the throttles out of the "off" detent. I've tried loading the default Mooney, leaving everything running, or turning everything off, and have the same problem. It does, however, seem that if using the aircraft right away after loading it the aircraft will work, but if you leave it, the throttles won't move from the 'off' position.
So, please, help me here and lets get this aircraft flying!
Best
