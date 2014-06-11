Hi, I'm interested in running the new Microsoft flight simulator and just wanted to run these specs past you:
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z170-Gaming K3
CPU: Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700K CPU @ 4.00GHz, 4001 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s)
RAM: 16.0GB Dual-Channel @ 1066MHz (15-15-15-36)
Graphics card: MSI GTX 1070 GAMING X 8G GeForce 8 GB GDDR5 VR Ready
Bandwith: 300Mbps
Can you make some recommended upgrades? I run the Oculus rift on this so isn't a terrible spec.
Also, I see the RAM needs to be bumped up at least in turns of speed, I happen to have some 32GB DDR4 2400Mhz DIMMs available that I can use, about 128GB, would 128GB of DDR4 2400Mhz be better than 32GB of a faster speed RAM?
Thank you in advance.
