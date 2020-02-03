Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cessna 172 heading bug

  #1
    Adam Chivers
    Default Cessna 172 heading bug

    Hi, I am new to the forum so apologies in advance if I make any mistakes.

    I was flying IFR on a VOR to VOR in the base game cessna 172. I remember when tuning the heading bug previously, with the mouse scroll, it displaying the correct heading on the heading bug knob itself.

    Now I find that it isnt, and I am relying on trying to eye it up manually. Which though realistic is annoying, as I have to go to the map to see if I am on the correct heading.

    So does anyone know why it wont display? Im not sure exactly how to Calibrate it before TO

    HDG and ALT are set whilst at cruise Altitude

    Thanks
  #2
    Ray Hff
    This might solve your problem:

    From the title screen:
    -----Go to Settings
    -------Customize
    ----------Aircraft
    ------------Then make sure "Show cockpit Tool Tips" is checked.
    ----------------Then click "OK"
