Thread: Cessna 172 heading bug

I was flying IFR on a VOR to VOR in the base game cessna 172. I remember when tuning the heading bug previously, with the mouse scroll, it displaying the correct heading on the heading bug knob itself.
Now I find that it isnt, and I am relying on trying to eye it up manually. Which though realistic is annoying, as I have to go to the map to see if I am on the correct heading.
So does anyone know why it wont display? Im not sure exactly how to Calibrate it before TO
HDG and ALT are set whilst at cruise Altitude
