Thread: Radio Fundamentals

  Today, 01:46 PM
    pilotlc77
    Default Radio Fundamentals

    Just returned to FS after 10 years or more.
    I have the original CD but loaded FSX - Steam.
    How do you select the COM2 or NAV2 to select frequency?
    Using "C" only takes me to COM1, "N" to NAV1.
  Today, 04:37 PM
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    Which plane? You should be able to hover your cursor over the dial and use your mouse scroll wheel to cycle the frequency up and down as will as switch sources.
