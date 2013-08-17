My latest instalment.
Flight 4 (Epic Flight to San Francisco) of the Pacific West by Air series. This 286 nautical mile flight in the Epic E1000 departs from the California Redwood Coast - Humboldt County Airport (KACV). The certified Epic E1000 is currently the fastest, highest performing and most luxurious six-place single-engine turboprop in the world! The flight follows the Klamath Mountains south, then across the Sonoma/Napa valley before landing at San Francisco International Airport (KSFO) via an RNAV approach to RWY 19R. In flight intro video segments by permission from Epic Aircraft and Jessica Ambats. PT6A intro sound courtesy of Austin Meyer. Flight planning by ForeFlight.
Bookmarks