Thread: Milviz MD530F - another not working as it should!

Hello all,
Now, forgive me if this aircraft is not for P3D V4.5 (my version). Anyway, the aircraft, even when loading the default Mooney, malfunctions. All the warning lights are on, and the artificial horizon is malfunctioning. I tried loading the aircraft first try without the default aircraft and the same thing happened. I have the aircraft set to 'ready to fly' in the manager app. I tried the 'cold and dark' setting with another aircraft and it had poor results, won't use that again.
Please post any suggestions of how to get this to work!
Kind regards
P.S. it is the Milviz 530F PBR
Edit: Ok so have now got the artificial horizon working as it should. It appears as though the warning lights are ok now too, although they are quite bright. Could anyone confirm that the warning lights on this machine are bright when they're off?? It may have something to do with my brightness settings on the sim. Apart from these 2 issues, it appears it is working as it should!
