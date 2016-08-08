Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Added texture does not show

  Today, 10:49 AM
    asos
    Default Added texture does not show


    I have added a texture to the freeware Alphasim F-105 but it does not show.
    Here is the aircraft.cfg text:

    //Alphasim F-105 Thunderchief

    [fltsim.0]
    title=ALPHA F-105 Thunderchief
    sim=F-105-Thunderchief
    model=D
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=D
    KB_checklists=
    kb_reference=
    ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
    ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
    atc_airline= AIR FORCE
    atc_flight_number=354
    atc_model=F105
    ui_variation=1. F-105D
    description=© ALPHA Simulations 2005\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in 1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n

    [fltsim.1]
    title=ALPHA F-105F Thunderchief
    sim=F-105-Thunderchief
    model=F
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=F
    KB_checklists=
    kb_reference=
    ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
    ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
    atc_airline= AIR FORCE
    atc_flight_number=105
    atc_model=F105
    ui_variation=2. F-105F
    description=© ALPHA Simulations 2005\n\nRepublic F-105F Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in 1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n

    [fltsim.2]
    title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief NJANG
    sim=F-105-Thunderchief
    model=D_Clean
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=nj
    kb_reference=
    ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
    ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
    atc_airline= AIR FORCE;atc_flight_number=141
    atc_model=F105
    ui_variation=3. F-105D, 141st TFS, 108th TFW, New Jersey ANG
    description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
    2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
    1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
    the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
    used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
    the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
    through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
    (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n

    [fltsim.3]
    title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief 36th TFW
    sim=F-105-Thunderchief
    model=D_Tank
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=36tfw
    kb_reference=
    ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
    ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
    atc_airline= AIR FORCE
    atc_flight_number=36
    atc_model=F105
    ui_variation=4. F-105D, 36th TFW
    description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
    2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
    1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
    the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
    used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
    the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
    through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
    (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n

    [fltsim.4]
    title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief 334th TFS
    sim=F-105-Thunderchief
    model=D_Clean
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=334tfs
    kb_reference=
    ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
    ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
    atc_airline= AIR FORCE
    atc_flight_number=334
    atc_model=F105
    ui_variation=5. F-105D, 334th TFS, 4th TFW
    description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
    2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
    1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
    the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
    used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
    the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
    through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
    (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\

    [fltsim.5]
    title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief 335th TFS
    sim=F-105-Thunderchief
    model=D_Tank
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=sj
    kb_reference=
    ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
    atc_airline= AIR FORCE
    atc_flight_number=335
    atc_model=F105
    ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
    ui_variation=6. F-105B, 335th TFS, 4th TFW, "Chiefs"
    description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
    2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
    1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
    the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
    used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
    the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
    through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
    (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n

    [fltsim.6]
    title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief ALPHASIM469
    sim=F-105-Thunderchief

    model=D
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=JV_093
    KB_checklists=
    kb_reference=
    ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
    atc_airline= AIR FORCE
    atc_flight_number=093
    atc_model=F105
    ui_type=F-105D Thunderchief
    ui_variation=7.Vietnam War - 469th TFS, 355th TFW
    description=© ALPHA Simulations 2002-2004\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief. Originally intended as a tactical nuclear bomber the USAF Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in 1955 however it preformed a variety of roles and during the Vietnam conflict excelled as an all-weather strike fighter/bomber used extensively to protect B-52's from the SAM threat. Camo scheme courtesy Russ Smith, detailing & weathering by Cliff Presley\n\n

    The texture texture=JV_093 is the one that does not show.

    Any help please...
