Thread: Added texture does not show

I have added a texture to the freeware Alphasim F-105 but it does not show.
Here is the aircraft.cfg text:
//Alphasim F-105 Thunderchief
[fltsim.0]
title=ALPHA F-105 Thunderchief
sim=F-105-Thunderchief
model=D
panel=
sound=
texture=D
KB_checklists=
kb_reference=
ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
atc_airline= AIR FORCE
atc_flight_number=354
atc_model=F105
ui_variation=1. F-105D
description=© ALPHA Simulations 2005\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in 1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n
[fltsim.1]
title=ALPHA F-105F Thunderchief
sim=F-105-Thunderchief
model=F
panel=
sound=
texture=F
KB_checklists=
kb_reference=
ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
atc_airline= AIR FORCE
atc_flight_number=105
atc_model=F105
ui_variation=2. F-105F
description=© ALPHA Simulations 2005\n\nRepublic F-105F Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in 1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB (Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n
[fltsim.2]
title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief NJANG
sim=F-105-Thunderchief
model=D_Clean
panel=
sound=
texture=nj
kb_reference=
ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
atc_airline= AIR FORCE;atc_flight_number=141
atc_model=F105
ui_variation=3. F-105D, 141st TFS, 108th TFW, New Jersey ANG
description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
(Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n
[fltsim.3]
title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief 36th TFW
sim=F-105-Thunderchief
model=D_Tank
panel=
sound=
texture=36tfw
kb_reference=
ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
atc_airline= AIR FORCE
atc_flight_number=36
atc_model=F105
ui_variation=4. F-105D, 36th TFW
description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
(Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n
[fltsim.4]
title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief 334th TFS
sim=F-105-Thunderchief
model=D_Clean
panel=
sound=
texture=334tfs
kb_reference=
ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
atc_airline= AIR FORCE
atc_flight_number=334
atc_model=F105
ui_variation=5. F-105D, 334th TFS, 4th TFW
description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
(Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\
[fltsim.5]
title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief 335th TFS
sim=F-105-Thunderchief
model=D_Tank
panel=
sound=
texture=sj
kb_reference=
ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
atc_airline= AIR FORCE
atc_flight_number=335
atc_model=F105
ui_type=F-105 Thunderchief
ui_variation=6. F-105B, 335th TFS, 4th TFW, "Chiefs"
description=Reflective textures by Russel R. Smith © ALPHA Simulations
2002\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief\n\nThe Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in
1955 and was intended as a tactical nuclear bomber. It excelled however in
the all-weather strike role during the Vietnam conflict, where the type was
used intensively to protect the bombers from the SAM threat. The F-105D was
the standard single-seat model used by the USAF in many varied strike roles
through out its service. The 354TFS\/355TFW were based at Takhli RTAB
(Thailand) from early on in the Vietnam War.\n
[fltsim.6]
title=ALPHA F-105D Thunderchief ALPHASIM469
sim=F-105-Thunderchief
model=D
panel=
sound=
texture=JV_093
KB_checklists=
kb_reference=
ui_manufacturer=ALPHASIM
atc_airline= AIR FORCE
atc_flight_number=093
atc_model=F105
ui_type=F-105D Thunderchief
ui_variation=7.Vietnam War - 469th TFS, 355th TFW
description=© ALPHA Simulations 2002-2004\n\nRepublic F-105D Thunderchief. Originally intended as a tactical nuclear bomber the USAF Mach 2 'Thud' first flew in 1955 however it preformed a variety of roles and during the Vietnam conflict excelled as an all-weather strike fighter/bomber used extensively to protect B-52's from the SAM threat. Camo scheme courtesy Russ Smith, detailing & weathering by Cliff Presley\n\n
The texture texture=JV_093 is the one that does not show.
Any help please...
