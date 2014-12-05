Finally got the new PC installed and updated, new 31.5" Acer HD curved screen up and running to replace my former 23" flatscreen and the Thrustmaster rudder pedals properly assigned and directionally correct in FSX settings. Confusing at first go, but I 'figgered' it all out two cups of coffee later and trial and error later.
Here's a pic of each version of my simming -
OLD
NEW ..... I like new better - lol
The faster PC, better graphics card and of course the monitor and rudder pedals really enhance my flight sim experience. And meet MY realistic needs and budget.
