Thread: A scenerey request for people I hope get it.

    Syndrome
    Mar 2020
    Hey everyone,

    I'm Syndrome. Recently, I have been getting into boats more, and have some great mods for FSX with boats. My favorite harbor in real life is Duluth, with the iconic lift bridge and other sites. The FSX default scenery... well the only thing different from a bunch of generic tree's and houses is the lake. No lift bridge, no harbor, nothing. So I ask, please, could someone make a scenery for the Duluth Harbor, Canal Park specifically? I have attached some pictures so you can see roughly would it would look like, and then you could go on google earth and look at it.

    Thanks, Syndrome.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: SouthPierInn-1024x683.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 216.8 KB  ID: 218384   Click image for larger version.  Name: 7544410680_f248eb0ab4_o-700x467.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 89.6 KB  ID: 218385   Click image for larger version.  Name: The Aerial Lift Bridge Dultth MN.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 126.0 KB  ID: 218386  

