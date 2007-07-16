Ultra / High reflective resolution and dots?
I have a high-end computer. It is by NO means the best, but it isn't low end.
On one game, when I put the graphic slider ALL the way up to "ultra" vs. a lower setting (such as medium or high), I see on reflective surfaces "miniscule dots" instead of a "better" reflective resolution. When I reduce the slider to a lower setting, such as "High" or "Medium", the dots minimize or disappear, and a better reflection returns (although I have no frame of reference what the Ultra should do over Medium or High).
Having an RTX 2080, I don't expect the moon, but I am curious why I am getting dots on reflective surfaces instead of a better reflection from Medium - Ultra.
Any thoughts?
Timberleaf
System: Win 10 64 bit | i7 9800x 4.5 GHz | RTX 2080 8GB | 32GB 2666Mhz DDR4 | HP Envy 34c | P3D 4.x
