I have a high-end computer. It is by NO means the best, but it isn't low end.

On one game, when I put the graphic slider ALL the way up to "ultra" vs. a lower setting (such as medium or high), I see on reflective surfaces "miniscule dots" instead of a "better" reflective resolution. When I reduce the slider to a lower setting, such as "High" or "Medium", the dots minimize or disappear, and a better reflection returns (although I have no frame of reference what the Ultra should do over Medium or High).

Having an RTX 2080, I don't expect the moon, but I am curious why I am getting dots on reflective surfaces instead of a better reflection from Medium - Ultra.

Any thoughts?