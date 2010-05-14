Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Having some fun with this one!

    Downwind66
    After seeing Charlie's freebie from Iris Simulations, I went snooping. This beauty is a Christen Eagle II which Iris had for the offering!
    I downloaded theirs, but when extracting the final product, it quickly became intimidating by the download size, 17 aircraft with assorted paints, and to sum up my adventure, I was overwhelmed to say the least! I deleted all, took a breath and went onto this site's library and this is where I found this Christen Eagle. Most of the Christen Eagle downloads come with VC, but I much prefer 2d panels, SO, as a quick and dirty remedy to that, I borrowed a 2d panel from my Lancair Legacy, and I am flying! Not really Aviating Politically correct, but it gets the job done until I can find a nice 2d panel to go with it.

    This one, you have to "stay on you toes!" It runs like a "scalded dog" and drops out of the air very quickly with the short wings. My first landing, I tried to do a wheel landing! Not very pretty, but it will take some practice!

    Rick

    %%%%% Don't know how i ended up with 3 pics, oh well? %%%%%
