It's always something.
I recently installed Orbx Land Class Africa, and spent a week or so flying around, mostly to places I've been IRL. Perfect! But then I flew north from Cairo and up the Suez Canal. On approaching, or soon after leaving, Kibrit (HE34), the scenario stopped and restarted. These were not CTDs, nor did the "Crash!" indication come in. I tried it about 8 times, and was never able to make it past a couple minutes of flight.
I have never seen this before, in either P3D or FSX. (I have experienced "Crash!" and automatic recycling of the scenario when encountering "invisible" objects, in mid-air or on the ground, but only 2 or 3 times, not enough to be a problem.)
Thinking it might be a scenery problem, I then installed AfricaLC in FSX. There, everything was smooth as silk around Kibrit, as elsewhere.
Tentative conclusions: Not an Orbx scenery problem, not found anyplace else in the P3d world, unrelated to the aircraft used.
Any ideas? If not, I guess the best thing is to avoid the Suez Canal in P3D.
Mac6737
Bookmarks