Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Default ATC window size

  1. Today, 12:30 PM #1
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    874

    Default Default ATC window size

    Hi,

    Does anyone know where the default window size is defined for the ATC popup window?

    This is in FSX.

    Thanks
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:36 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,639

    Default

    Don't know if it's in the UIRES folder or not. Are you planning on resizing it? I think it can be done in your default flight by stretching the sides if you want it bigger. Would have to check to see if it can be made smaller. After re-saving your default flight, it should open at the size you set.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Background Window Size for Panels
    By 1019canyon in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 12-02-2010, 07:24 PM
  2. ATC window size
    By FSDKT in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-17-2005, 05:51 PM
  3. GPS size, position, window?
    By FITZY in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-24-2003, 06:04 PM
  4. GPS window size
    By jlwoodward in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-02-2002, 08:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules