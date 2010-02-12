Thread: Default ATC window size

Hi,
Does anyone know where the default window size is defined for the ATC popup window?
This is in FSX.
Thanks
Stinger
Don't know if it's in the UIRES folder or not. Are you planning on resizing it? I think it can be done in your default flight by stretching the sides if you want it bigger. Would have to check to see if it can be made smaller. After re-saving your default flight, it should open at the size you set.
