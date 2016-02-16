Thread: Saving multi-monitor setups

I have been searching the forum for the above noted subject but I can't seem to come upon the right search terms.
I simply want to save the 2D instrument panel to a smaller monitor and the view out of the window on a larger monitor.
I have seen one suggestion to simply save the flight but I haven't found this works. As we all know even when a flight is simply reset, it is necessary to resize, undock and drag the instrument view onto the secondary monitor. That is really tedious.
I've seen suggestions elsewhere to use "ezdok" or "chaseplane" software but these things and all their complicated settings are really over-kill for what I wan to do. I am not interested in "aircraft physics" applied to my views or strolling around airports. I just want my display setup to persist within my FSX session or better yet in a configuration saved to disk. I should mention that I run a licensed version of FSUIPC and have a dozen aircraft configured with 5 profiles. It looked to me on a "chaseplane" video that it only offered the virtual cockpit for configuration as interior view go. This would be of no use to me at all.
Does anyone know of an addon or a hack to FSX that would get me results?
