Hi to all,

I am working on an enhanced Hall Effect HE upgrade kit (with reverse function solved) for Saitek PS2 or USB

TPM (throttle quadrant). I am also curious how many of you would like to upgrade the OEM potentiometers in

your throttle quadrant into a Hall Effect sensors.

This will benefit those who have suffered from the unstable or defective potentiometers without dumping the

Saitek TPM box with a good controller board into the trash can. Per some Simflyers wishes to hold on to their

USB Saitek TPM after replacing the bad potentiometers as a good temporary solution with the new honeycomb

yoke before purchase the honeycomb TPM unit.

In my opinion ( I am not an expert though) the Saitek does have a good design and value in sim gear for

beginner, except the notorious bad potentiometer reliability. I realized the Saitek new USB TPM price is

become expensive compare to 5 five years ago, but still affordable than other TPM products.

For many years before 2019 I was in the same position as other with a terrible "jitter" nightmare and frustration

in my Saitek PS2 and USB TPM due to their old age. My new developing HE kit saves my Saitek TPM from going

into the recycle bin.

However in my HE design, you still need reasonable basic DIY skill in taking the TPM apart, removing the OEM

lever and the defective potentiometer then install the HE components (new lever and HE sensor) back by

yourself. That means you will do this with your own risk and void all remaining quarantee of your flight gear

offered by Saitek/Logitech.

I have some left over parts for a couple more set of HE upgrade. Just want to recapture my total cost of this
development for materials and tools. Later I will make an instruction video on Youtube for my HE kit upgrade to

share.
Please let me know how you think with clicking the thumb up or down icons leaving me an constructive

comments.

Thanks for your attention.