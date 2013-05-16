Thread: Addons how do they work?

I am a newbi and i'm sure everyone is tired of hearing about addons. I have visited numerous sites and when I look at the various answers to addons it is always "How to Install Addons". That is not what i'm asking!! What I would like to know is what should happen when I press the radio button "Search in Addons".
1. Type addon name in box.
2. Addon should appear in the Search results pane.
3. Some kind of information should appear in the Scenery Areas pane.
4. Press OK and the addon scenery appears in the current location pane.
5. You fly the area designated.
This is my thoughts on how this addon system should work, but it doesn't even though the addon shows in the addons menu.
So can someone please explain to me what is wrong with my system. I can never get my addons to work!!!
I am 76 years old and have a student's pilot licsence for gliders and completed my first solo. I was also a paratrooper in my young and foolish days. Any help would be appreciated.
Thanks in Advance! Keep on Flying!
William Clarkson
P.S
Bookmarks