Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Addons how do they work?

  1. Yesterday, 08:38 PM #1
    bclarksn
    bclarksn is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Addons how do they work?

    I am a newbi and i'm sure everyone is tired of hearing about addons. I have visited numerous sites and when I look at the various answers to addons it is always "How to Install Addons". That is not what i'm asking!! What I would like to know is what should happen when I press the radio button "Search in Addons".
    1. Type addon name in box.
    2. Addon should appear in the Search results pane.
    3. Some kind of information should appear in the Scenery Areas pane.
    4. Press OK and the addon scenery appears in the current location pane.
    5. You fly the area designated.

    This is my thoughts on how this addon system should work, but it doesn't even though the addon shows in the addons menu.
    So can someone please explain to me what is wrong with my system. I can never get my addons to work!!!
    I am 76 years old and have a student's pilot licsence for gliders and completed my first solo. I was also a paratrooper in my young and foolish days. Any help would be appreciated.
    Thanks in Advance! Keep on Flying!
    William Clarkson
    Name: System.JPG Views: 12 Size: 39.7 KB
    P.S
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Capture.JPG  Views: 1  Size: 64.7 KB  ID: 218352  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. They don't have fog in San Francisco do they?
    By Lord_Nibbo in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-16-2013, 07:42 AM
  2. do addons have a FPS limit they can be ran at?
    By alexzar14 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-04-2007, 05:31 AM
  3. Work work work work work...
    By Arabian in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 01-11-2005, 12:53 PM
  4. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM
  5. Kids........... what would they do if they owned a real one
    By ladamson in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 05-13-2002, 06:52 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules