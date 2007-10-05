Hello all,
As you may have seen, I've been having problems with the Nemeth Ec130 in the rain. I've posted in the Nemeth forums, and have tried to contact them, and have had no response. So, could anyone suggest a way to contact the Nemeth team? Ultimately I believe I am entitled to a refund as the product is faulty - I can't use it because it won't fly in the rain. Second option; could someone put their absolute strength behind this and help me to fix the problem... The problem is, for those that don't know, is that when I fly the ND EC130 in the rain, I get a solid black windscreen in the VC. The aircraft is unflyable because I have no way of seeing the outside.
So, any help appreciated, lets get this done!
Best
