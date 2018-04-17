Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Dodging Mountains and Looking for an Observatory

  Yesterday, 02:27 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default Dodging Mountains and Looking for an Observatory

    Moving along in warmer climates I wanted to find an object I always wondered if it was in FSX, sadly....

    Toussaint Louverture Airport (MTPP) Port-Au-Prince, Haiti to Luis Munoz Martin International (TJSJ) San Juan, Puerto Rico.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 85.5 KB  ID: 218313

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 122.4 KB  ID: 218314

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 121.6 KB  ID: 218315

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 115.0 KB  ID: 218316

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 156.4 KB  ID: 218317

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 152.0 KB  ID: 218318

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 121.7 KB  ID: 218319

    And NO! Arecibo Observatory is not there.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 196.1 KB  ID: 218320

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 186.7 KB  ID: 218321

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 183.8 KB  ID: 218322

    Please see PART 2
  Yesterday, 02:30 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    PART 2

    Checking out San Juan

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 199.0 KB  ID: 218323

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 187.1 KB  ID: 218324

    Anyone want a Coke and a smile?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 150.2 KB  ID: 218325

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 125.2 KB  ID: 218326

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 139.9 KB  ID: 218327

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 137.7 KB  ID: 218328

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 95.8 KB  ID: 218329

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 122.1 KB  ID: 218330
  Yesterday, 02:52 PM
    flightsimg
    Default

    Hey! Hunting for aliens now!? A fine way to evade that guy with his stories!
  Yesterday, 03:10 PM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flightsimg View Post
    Hey! Hunting for aliens now!? A fine way to evade that guy with his stories!
    I was hoping to transmit a signal to aliens to hunt down Andy and his crew.

    I just noticed I spelled mountains wrong. I know I double checked that
  Yesterday, 09:59 PM
    Rupert
    Default

    Nice shots! I'll have to swing down that way and take a look around myself.

    Michael
  Today, 07:01 AM
    flightsimg
    Default

    'muontain,' that's Spanish for 'mountain,' isn't it?!
  Today, 07:17 AM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by flightsimg View Post
    'muontain,' that's Spanish for 'mountain,' isn't it?!
    LOL! It must be!
  Today, 07:18 AM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    Nice shots! I'll have to swing down that way and take a look around myself.

    Michael
    Interesting terrain for sure
  Today, 09:30 AM
    peer01
    Default

    Great sceneries, and a great approach over San Juan
  Today, 10:06 AM
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by peer01 View Post
    Great sceneries, and a great approach over San Juan
    Thank you much!
