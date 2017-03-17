Thread: Captain Sim 75 Gates dock too high

Hello All,
I would really like to post this on the Captain Sim forum, but it seems to be very hard to register with them. Anyway, I cannot for the life of me figure out why my jetways want to dock too high relative to the airplane. I've tried to edit the exit points in GSX II. That didn't work. I even tried to edit the CPT Sim exit points in the aircraft .cfg (Access denied). this is an issue with all CPT Sim 757s to include RR and PW engines -200 and -300. I've been researching for 12hrs now on various forums and see that others have had this issue, but no one has posted a fix for this. I have the latest version of the airplane.
Thanks,
Dave
