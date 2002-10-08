Thread: What cable modem do you suggest for FS 2020?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

What cable modem do you suggest for FS 2020?

    With FS 2020 needing a fast Gigabyte connection for good results, thought it was time to replace my reliable Motorola SB5101

    Read to stay away from any modems with a Intel Puma chipset, such as a ARRIS SB6190.
    Don't need or want WIFI or router capabilities. So narrowed it down to these 3...

    ARRIS SB8200 SURFboard
    or
    MOTOROLA MB8600
    or
    NETGEAR CM1000


    Anybody recommend these or other?
    Note that the Asobo developers have indicated that a 4 Mb/s connection is enough for a good level of detail, and 10 Mb/s or so is enough for the full experience. If you have a 15 Mb/s or faster connection already, you should be good to go (though more may be required depending on how many others you're sharing the connection with).
