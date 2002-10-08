Thread: What cable modem do you suggest for FS 2020?

What cable modem do you suggest for FS 2020?
With FS 2020 needing a fast Gigabyte connection for good results, thought it was time to replace my reliable Motorola SB5101
Read to stay away from any modems with a Intel Puma chipset, such as a ARRIS SB6190.
Don't need or want WIFI or router capabilities. So narrowed it down to these 3...
ARRIS SB8200 SURFboard
or
MOTOROLA MB8600
or
NETGEAR CM1000
Anybody recommend these or other?
