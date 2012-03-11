After I started my first flight on FS2004, I found out that some controls are different from FSX Steam edition that I have on my PC. I have FS2004 on my laptop. iThe camera views are giving me the most trouble. When I want to switch to spot view I can't control my camera. When I'm flying in FSX I hold the spacebar and move the mouse for panning. When I try that on FS2004, It doesn't work at all. I went to the settings but I didn't managed to get it like in FSX. Also I see on videos that people show the interior of the aircraft. Is there a way to do that? I hope you can help me out.
