Good morning all!
Here is my question. I have a plane that I would like to do island hops out in the Pacific. I know how long my plane can fly (which is not all that long), so I have been plotting my hops to islands that have fuel. This is very time consuming as when one zooms out on both the gps and/or the maps, several of the airports, of which some have fuel disappear. I have to resort to: go to an area, zoom in until something (or nothing) shows up, do this repeatedly and plot my course accordingly. This is very frustrating. Is there a better way of knowing which airports have fuel without all this trial and error? I don't have any particular destination in mind, just out seeing the sights. If that puts anything into perspective. Thank you for your time, and hope everyone is covid free!
