Hello All,
I trust that this message finds you well. I am sure that things must be particularly challenging, at present, with the impact of the virus.
When I've attempted to do a long haul flight on P3Dv4. I have noticed when I have stepped away from the computer and then returned I've noticed everything completely closed down. It seems the computer has restarted.
I'm using Windows 10.
What addons am I using:
- FLAI Operaations
- vPilot
- Active Sky for P3Dv4
- FSDREAMTEAM: KJFK, KIAH, KLAX, GSX, GSX l2
- UK2000: EGLL, EGKK, EGPH, EGPF...
I am having an issue with P3Dv4.4/possibly my computer. While flying at some point usually around 7-8 hours my simulator crashes...I am not sure why this is? I will also attach my computer specs...I'm not sure if I am may be running out of space on virtual memory...however I didn't think P3D had a virtual memory/ram maximum capacity...I'm not sure why the sim crashes, as I haven't physically been around when it does crash.
Any advice or anything which may help with this would be heavily/much appreciated.
I'm not sure what is happening and it is ridiculous...since I have updated to windows 10...which I didn't want to do in the first place, I am getting problem after problem after problem.
PC SPECS:
Alienware Area-51 R5
Device name: Desktop-MPUO167
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-7900X CPU @ 3.30GHz 3.31 GHZ
Installed RAM: 16.0 GB
System type - 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
If there are any check you want me to carry out/perform please do let me know...I am never around when the computer crashes but it's highly irritating.
Please find attached my Event Viewer critical error:
Log Name: System
Source: Microsoft-Windows-Kernel-Power
Date: 19/04/2020 05:44:18
Event ID: 41
Task Category: (63)
Level: Critical
Keywords: (70368744177664),(2)
User: SYSTEM
Computer: DESKTOP-MPUOI67
Description:
The system has rebooted without cleanly shutting down first. This error could be caused if the system stopped responding, crashed, or lost power unexpectedly.
Event Xml:
<Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
<System>
<Provider Name="Microsoft-Windows-Kernel-Power" Guid="{331c3b3a-2005-44c2-ac5e-77220c37d6b4}" />
<EventID>41</EventID>
<Version>6</Version>
<Level>1</Level>
<Task>63</Task>
<Opcode>0</Opcode>
<Keywords>0x8000400000000002</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-04-19T04:44:18.819221300Z" />
<EventRecordID>2628</EventRecordID>
<Correlation />
<Execution ProcessID="4" ThreadID="8" />
<Channel>System</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-MPUOI67</Computer>
<Security UserID="S-1-5-18" />
</System>
<EventData>
<Data Name="BugcheckCode">307</Data>
<Data Name="BugcheckParameter1">0x1</Data>
<Data Name="BugcheckParameter2">0x1e00</Data>
<Data Name="BugcheckParameter3">0xfffff80277173358</Data>
<Data Name="BugcheckParameter4">0x0</Data>
<Data Name="SleepInProgress">0</Data>
<Data Name="PowerButtonTimestamp">0</Data>
<Data Name="BootAppStatus">0</Data>
<Data Name="Checkpoint">41</Data>
<Data Name="ConnectedStandbyInProgress">false</Data>
<Data Name="SystemSleepTransitionsToOn">1</Data>
<Data Name="CsEntryScenarioInstanceId">0</Data>
<Data Name="BugcheckInfoFromEFI">false</Data>
<Data Name="CheckpointStatus">0</Data>
</EventData>
</Event>
Log Name: System
Source: EventLog
Date: 19/04/2020 05:44:22
Event ID: 6008
Task Category: None
Level: Error
Keywords: Classic
User: N/A
Computer: DESKTOP-MPUOI67
Description:
The previous system shutdown at 5:37:45 AM on 4/19/2020 was unexpected.
Event Xml:
<Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
<System>
<Provider Name="EventLog" />
<EventID Qualifiers="32768">6008</EventID>
<Level>2</Level>
<Task>0</Task>
<Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
<TimeCreated SystemTime="2020-04-19T04:44:22.858654000Z" />
<EventRecordID>2595</EventRecordID>
<Channel>System</Channel>
<Computer>DESKTOP-MPUOI67</Computer>
<Security />
</System>
<EventData>
<Data>5:37:45 AM</Data>
<Data>4/19/2020</Data>
<Data>
</Data>
<Data>
</Data>
<Data>141204</Data>
<Data>
</Data>
<Data>
</Data>
<Binary>E407040000001300050025002D00CB02E407040000001300040025002D00CB02600900003C000000010000006009000001000000B00400000000000000000000</Binary>
</EventData>
</Event>
If there is any other information which you may need to assist in helping me fix this, please do not hesitate to drop me a line. I really want to get this problem solved ASAP...it is doing my head in...
Many thanks.
Best wishes,
James McCallum
