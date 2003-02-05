Thread: European Airlines Afternoon Flight Between Denmark and Germany

With the pandemic confinement keeping, or less, here and there in Europe along my European Airlines routes, I'm flying what I can. Here a short hop in the afternoon between Copenhagen Karstrup EKCH, Denmark and Franfkurt am Main Aiport, EDDF, Germany. Few passengers, a fine weather on the other hand!
Pushback at Carstrup. Finally much planes there!
One ahead of us to line up and takeoff
After takeoff (oops! we had forgotten the landing lights)
On the climb over the islands of Denmark
Reaching to Germany and about level at FL240
More weather as we approaching TOD
Descending now to Frankfurt!
Pax view on the descent
'Approaching minimums!' to rwy 25R at Frankfurt, EDDF
Tarmacs mostly void there!
Closing to our assigned gate
Parked! Our next step, and last for today, will be back to our hub in Brussels, Belgium
-- that European Airlines flight with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
.some miscellaneous freeware improvements (tarmac textures, pax window view, and the like with some airport aprons, taxiways and runways improved by me from the FSX default) and the airports I flew to/from improved with photoreal textures through the freeware FS Earth Tiles software
.people on the tarmacs, my creation with personalized default FSX people
.weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set
.flightplan with the FSX tool, or partly with the https://www.simbrief.com/ simBrief site
.flight doc accordingly, or not --
