Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: European Airlines Afternoon Flight Between Denmark and Germany

  1. Today, 04:11 PM #1
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,824

    Default European Airlines Afternoon Flight Between Denmark and Germany

    With the pandemic confinement keeping, or less, here and there in Europe along my European Airlines routes, I'm flying what I can. Here a short hop in the afternoon between Copenhagen Karstrup EKCH, Denmark and Franfkurt am Main Aiport, EDDF, Germany. Few passengers, a fine weather on the other hand!



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 240.0 KB  ID: 218275
    Pushback at Carstrup. Finally much planes there!



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 257.0 KB  ID: 218276
    One ahead of us to line up and takeoff



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru003.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 390.2 KB  ID: 218277
    After takeoff (oops! we had forgotten the landing lights)



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru004.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 132.6 KB  ID: 218278
    On the climb over the islands of Denmark



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 51.5 KB  ID: 218279
    Reaching to Germany and about level at FL240



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru006.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 287.6 KB  ID: 218280
    More weather as we approaching TOD



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 195.9 KB  ID: 218281
    Descending now to Frankfurt!



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 320.6 KB  ID: 218282
    Pax view on the descent



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 216.1 KB  ID: 218283
    'Approaching minimums!' to rwy 25R at Frankfurt, EDDF



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 285.2 KB  ID: 218284
    Tarmacs mostly void there!



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 210.9 KB  ID: 218285
    Closing to our assigned gate



    Click image for larger version.  Name: carstru012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 242.9 KB  ID: 218286
    Parked! Our next step, and last for today, will be back to our hub in Brussels, Belgium


    -- that European Airlines flight with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for; using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
    .some miscellaneous freeware improvements (tarmac textures, pax window view, and the like with some airport aprons, taxiways and runways improved by me from the FSX default) and the airports I flew to/from improved with photoreal textures through the freeware FS Earth Tiles software
    .people on the tarmacs, my creation with personalized default FSX people
    .weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set
    .flightplan with the FSX tool, or partly with the https://www.simbrief.com/ simBrief site
    .flight doc accordingly, or not --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:29 PM #2
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,202

    Default

    Nice flight G'erard! But I found out long ago, even for simming, a checklist is nice to have and use. That's also a very impressive set of freeware you're using.

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Germany to Denmark FS2002
    By mjanicki in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-26-2009, 05:46 PM
  2. Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany
    By AirbusSUX in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:30 AM
  3. Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany
    By AirbusSUX in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:28 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules