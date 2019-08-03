Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Getting Out of Gitmo

    Default Getting Out of Gitmo

    Time to move on! Leaving Gitmo (MUGM) going to Toussaint Louverture Airport (MTPP) Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 76.8 KB  ID: 218287

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 121.5 KB  ID: 218288

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 143.9 KB  ID: 218289

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 139.2 KB  ID: 218290

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 140.0 KB  ID: 218291

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 111.6 KB  ID: 218292

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 141.5 KB  ID: 218293

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 86.0 KB  ID: 218294

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 82.2 KB  ID: 218295

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 155.2 KB  ID: 218296

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 148.4 KB  ID: 218297

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 110.4 KB  ID: 218298

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 107.5 KB  ID: 218299

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 112.4 KB  ID: 218300
    Default

    Nice shots!! It's amazing how good beaches and such look when you're having a shitty Spring!!

    Michael
    Default

    Fine! Like the boats on the way!
