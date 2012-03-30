Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Wittmunhafen to Heligoland

  1. Today, 01:14 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,198

    Default Wittmunhafen to Heligoland

    Looking for a little change of pace I thought I'd try something I haven't done in a while. Fly one of my own planes! I'm sure Daddy Jan will be thrilled. Though I may end up having to use his credit card again to refuel with.

    Recently I've seen Heligoland airport mentioned more than once on posts. So I thought I'd go check it out. Turns out FSX, P3D, and ORBX don't htink too much of it. I can see by the coves it'd make an excellent place to moor your pleasurecraft in summer. Maybe I'll return some time in a sea-plane.

    So this little flight is from Wittmunhafen Air Base out to the island airport EDXH on Heligoland in my King Air.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 ETNT.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 343.3 KB  ID: 218250

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 ETNT.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 275.4 KB  ID: 218251

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 CLIMBING OUT.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 253.6 KB  ID: 218252

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 DEPARTING ETNT.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 228.2 KB  ID: 218253

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 APPROACHING EDWG.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 249.5 KB  ID: 218254

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 BASE TO EDWG.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 208.1 KB  ID: 218255


    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 EDXH IN SIGHT.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 163.1 KB  ID: 218256


    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 TURNING TO BASE.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 273.9 KB  ID: 218257

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 TOUCHDOWN EDXH.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 198.6 KB  ID: 218258
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:00 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,629
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Great flight in that King Air! Some rocking scenery also. I was looking at the rig specs you have there. Do the lights dim in town when you fire that thing up??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Charts for EDXH Heligoland
    By shanwick in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-30-2012, 10:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules