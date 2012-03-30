Thread: Wittmunhafen to Heligoland

Wittmunhafen to Heligoland
Looking for a little change of pace I thought I'd try something I haven't done in a while. Fly one of my own planes! I'm sure Daddy Jan will be thrilled. Though I may end up having to use his credit card again to refuel with.
Recently I've seen Heligoland airport mentioned more than once on posts. So I thought I'd go check it out. Turns out FSX, P3D, and ORBX don't htink too much of it. I can see by the coves it'd make an excellent place to moor your pleasurecraft in summer. Maybe I'll return some time in a sea-plane.
So this little flight is from Wittmunhafen Air Base out to the island airport EDXH on Heligoland in my King Air.
