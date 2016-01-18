Hello all,

For sale is my home built cockpit, modeled on Cessna’s Citation Mustang C510.

Name: Cold & Dark.JPG Views: 9 Size: 79.6 KB Name: Climb out.JPG Views: 8 Size: 113.7 KB Name: Cruise.JPG Views: 9 Size: 119.0 KB

Name: Descent.JPG Views: 9 Size: 120.4 KB Name: Final approach.JPG Views: 9 Size: 116.8 KB Name: Cockpit.JPG Views: 9 Size: 98.3 KB

HARDWARE

  • 2x Chillblast Flight Simulator PCs (Windows 7)
  • 3x Samsung 27” Curved Monitors for external views
  • Matrox 3Head2Go Graphics Amp with Bezel Correction
  • 1x Ruscool 15” MFD Monitor with softkeys
  • 2x 10” PFD Monitors
  • 3x Flight Illusion Standby Instruments: Airspeed, attitude & altitude
  • 2x Flight Deck Solutions I/O Boards for switches and LED interfacing
  • Hagstrom Rotary 5 I/O Board for knobs and dials interfacing
  • GoFlight Landing Gear Panel
  • Saitek Flight Yoke & Throttles
  • Telex Airman 750 Headset with Flight Sounds X USB adapter
  • ButtKicker Amp under pilot’s seat
  • Dell Surround Sound Speaker System


SOFTWARE

  • Microsoft FSX
  • Lockheed P3D (Licensed)
  • REX 4 Environmental Suite
  • ORBX Scenery and Airports
  • UK2000 Airports
  • FSUIPC 4 & 5
  • Flight1 Cessna Citation Mustang
  • Flight1 Ultimate Traffic 2


Further details and photos upon request

Best regards,
Will

Email: [email protected]