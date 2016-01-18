Hello all,
For sale is my home built cockpit, modeled on Cessna’s Citation Mustang C510.
HARDWARE
- 2x Chillblast Flight Simulator PCs (Windows 7)
- 3x Samsung 27” Curved Monitors for external views
- Matrox 3Head2Go Graphics Amp with Bezel Correction
- 1x Ruscool 15” MFD Monitor with softkeys
- 2x 10” PFD Monitors
- 3x Flight Illusion Standby Instruments: Airspeed, attitude & altitude
- 2x Flight Deck Solutions I/O Boards for switches and LED interfacing
- Hagstrom Rotary 5 I/O Board for knobs and dials interfacing
- GoFlight Landing Gear Panel
- Saitek Flight Yoke & Throttles
- Telex Airman 750 Headset with Flight Sounds X USB adapter
- ButtKicker Amp under pilot’s seat
- Dell Surround Sound Speaker System
SOFTWARE
- Microsoft FSX
- Lockheed P3D (Licensed)
- REX 4 Environmental Suite
- ORBX Scenery and Airports
- UK2000 Airports
- FSUIPC 4 & 5
- Flight1 Cessna Citation Mustang
- Flight1 Ultimate Traffic 2
Further details and photos upon request
Best regards,
Will
Email: [email protected]
