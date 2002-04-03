I've searched for a solution to this problem and I've seen where some in the past have had the same problem with FSX, but could not find a fix. The force feedback is on and works until you launch P3D v5, then the joystick just goes limp and the stick does not return to the center. I've checked and unchecked all of the boxes in the options, still the same, as well as trying the calibrations. I think it is flight surfaces I checked on as well as forceback and the plane was unflyable as the joystick forces were all over the place. Any ideas? Thank you
