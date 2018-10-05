Hello,
I'm not sure if I posted in the right place...
I have a payware Rutan 61 from Virtavia that I use to fly often in VFR. It seems nobody provides support to this product these days.
The problem is that since a while, the craft behave nose heavy and not possible to fly in safe condition.
This plane has the Engine weight listed in the Fuel and Payload->Change Payload panel.
For some reason this information is reset to ZERO every time aircraft is loaded. Even I add 250 value in the Payload interface, as soon I closed the Payload dialog the value is reset.
I tried to change it before and in flight but has the same behavior. It is reset to zero after push Ok.
Can anyone help?
Regards,
Cristi
