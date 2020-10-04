I've been through some stuff which have made me a pretty terrible sleeper. And yet when I got home, I slept. Like I used to back in the old days.
After a few days, I was back at work.
Days turned to weeks, weeks turned to months. Life was quiet. I liked it that way.
One day, I was flying into New York again. It's not rare, I go through there all the time. The aircraft I was in was practically empty, no passengers or cargo. Just myself and a few crew members.
One of them was Amanda. She was a flight attendant who loved to use the old Lethal Weapon line about how she was too old for this...stuff. She was in the cockpit with me as we joked about whatever it was, when a surprised look crossed her face.
"Oh," she said. "I almost forgot. Just before we took off, someone gave me this, and asked me to hand it to you." She pulled a little envepole from her pocket and handed it to me.
I opened it up to find a piece of stationary inside with a hand written note.
"Job isn't done, you know what to do."
