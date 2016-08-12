Thread: There are multiple objects with the same title name. They must have unique title name

To further expand on MZ's correct answer, EACH and EVERY title in your ENTIRE Aircraft folder must have a unique name, even if it is by a single character.
BTW deleting a texture folder won't fix it, you must correct this in the aircraft.cfg's
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64gb 2666, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 NVMe 250Gb and 2Tb, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Logitech M570/K800 Wireless Trackball/Keyboard, Windows 7 64 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks