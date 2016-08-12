Thread: There are multiple objects with the same title name. They must have unique title name

Results 1 to 3 of 3

There are multiple objects with the same title name. They must have unique title name

    Kevin J
    Exclamation There are multiple objects with the same title name. They must have unique title name

    Hello.
    I have a problem with FSX and it started because a long time ago i downloaded a repaint pack for the B738, and today i downloaded a diferent repaint pack for the B738 too, and both have a folder called texture.BA, then when i open the simulator it says ´´There are multiple objects with the same title name. They must have unique title names´´ and it shows me the folder of texture.BA, i tried to delete one of those but when i open again the sim it says me the same error, i have more folders who have the same problem like texture.LOT, texture.singa and more
    pls help
    Thanks

    And if you see some mistakes in gramar is because im spanish ok?
    mrzippy
    Welcome to the forums and the simple joys of flight sims! The titles= line of the [fltsim.xx] need to be unique. Your problem has nothing to do with the names of the texture folders. Example below:

    [fltsim.0]
    title=Boeing 737-800 Paint1
    sim=Boeing737-800
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=1
    kb_checklists=Boeing737-800_check
    kb_reference=Boeing737-800_ref
    atc_id=N737W
    atc_airline=Boeing
    atc_flight_number=
    ui_manufacturer="Boeing"
    ui_type="737-800"
    ui_variation="Boeing livery"
    ui_typerole="Commercial Airliner"
    ui_createdby="Microsoft Corporation"
    description="One should hardly be surprised that the world's most prolific manufacturer of commercial aircraft is also the producer of the world's most popular jetliner. The 737 became the best-selling commercial jetliner worldwide when orders for it hit 1,831 in June 1987 (surpassing Boeing's own 727 as the previous champ). However, it wasn't always that way\s in the first few years of production, there were so few orders that Boeing considered canceling the program. They didn't, and the airplane has more than proven itself in over three decades of service."

    [fltsim.1]
    title=Boeing 737-800 Paint2
    sim=Boeing737-800
    model=
    panel=
    sound=
    texture=2
    kb_checklists=Boeing737-800_check
    kb_reference=Boeing737-800_ref
    atc_id=N737X
    atc_airline=World Travel
    atc_flight_number=
    ui_manufacturer="Boeing"
    ui_type="737-800"
    ui_variation="World Travel Airlines"
    ui_typerole="Commercial Airliner"
    ui_createdby="Microsoft Corporation"
    description="One should hardly be surprised that the world's most prolific manufacturer of commercial aircraft is also the producer of the world's most popular jetliner. The 737 became the best-selling commercial jetliner worldwide when orders for it hit 1,831 in June 1987 (surpassing Boeing's own 727 as the previous champ). However, it wasn't always that way\s in the first few years of production, there were so few orders that Boeing considered canceling the program. They didn't, and the airplane has more than proven itself in over three decades of service."
    dogdish
    To further expand on MZ's correct answer, EACH and EVERY title in your ENTIRE Aircraft folder must have a unique name, even if it is by a single character.

    BTW deleting a texture folder won't fix it, you must correct this in the aircraft.cfg's
