Thread: 2 pics: LOOK FOR THE DIFFERENCES!

    2 pics: LOOK FOR THE DIFFERENCES!

    Only 2 pics. And I'm certainly not happy! If I find the one who's responsible for this........ And it's NOT the first time here!

    I visited Helgoland because I had a very important business lunch. I anchored my beautifully restored piece of Aviation history near the airport and took a boat to the main island. We had a long business related conversation and the lady insisted on a dinner at the same restaurant. Just after the sun went down we took the boat to my beloved plane. You can imagine I'm NOT amused you hear!! A big reward for an honest friend here who tells me who did this!

    Please click on the pics to enlarge.

    BEFORE:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 01.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 255.5 KB  ID: 218206



    AFTER:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 03.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 249.5 KB  ID: 218207
    Default

    Ah! The old "scuba diver pulls the drain plug trick!" Might get your feet wet trying to fly it out!
    Default

    Did someone forget the drain plug?
    Default

    Yeah..... Thanks for the support
    Default

    Yeah..... Thanks for the support
    Bought you a present! Builds up arm strength!

    Name: index.jpeg Views: 7 Size: 6.0 KB
