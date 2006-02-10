Thread: 2 pics: LOOK FOR THE DIFFERENCES!

Only 2 pics. And I'm certainly not happy! If I find the one who's responsible for this........ And it's NOT the first time here!
I visited Helgoland because I had a very important business lunch. I anchored my beautifully restored piece of Aviation history near the airport and took a boat to the main island. We had a long business related conversation and the lady insisted on a dinner at the same restaurant. Just after the sun went down we took the boat to my beloved plane. You can imagine I'm NOT amused you hear!! A big reward for an honest friend here who tells me who did this!
Please click on the pics to enlarge.
BEFORE:
AFTER:
Bookmarks