A list of landmarks for Fs2002, from a variety of sources!
Christopher Tarana
Berlin Wall & Brandenburg Gate=
Big Ben & Buckingham Palace N51 29 W00 07=
Cape Canaveral N28 36 W80 36=
Arc de Triomphe N48 52 E02 17=
Eiffel Tower N48 52 E02 16=
Easter Island=
Fraukenkirche Cathedral N48 08 E11 34=
Ginza District=
Hollywood Sign N34 07 W118 08=
Hot Air Balloon N47 56 W122 26=
Kilauea Eruption=
Red Square N55 45 E37 38=
Hoover Dam N35 58 W114 45=
Leaning Tower of Pisa N43 43 E10 24=
Microsoft Campus N47 38 W122 06=
Mt Ranier N46 51 W121 47=
Mt Rushmore N43 51 W103 25=
Panama Canal N09 19 W79 55=
Parthenon N37 58 E23 42=
Seattle Space Needle N47 37 W122 25=
Sphinx & Pyramids N29 57 E31 08=
St Louis Arch N38 36 W90 10=
Sydney Opera S33 46 E151 10=
Tianenmen Square=
Taj Mahal N27 07 E78 03=
Aircraft Carriers N20 24 W156 40=
Aircraft Carriers N37 44 W122 36=
Vatican N41 53 E12 28=
Scenery Objects In FS-2000
Country City Scenery Object Latitude Longitude
Canada Toronto Sky Dome N43 38.49 W70 23.34=
Canada Vancouver Omni Theatre N49 16.33 W123 6.17=
Egypt Cairo Pyramids at Giza N29 58.41 E31 7.75=
England Salisbury Stonehenge N51 11.13 W1 50.95=
England London Buckingham Palace N51 29.85 W0 8.52=
France Paris Eiffel Tower N48 51.57 E2 17.37=
France Paris Arc de Triomphe N48 52.64 E2 17.42=
Greece Athens Acropolis N37 58.83 E23 42.79=
Italy Rome Colosseum N41 53.88 E12 29.35=
Mexico Mexico City Teotihuacan Pyramid N19 39.66 W98 56.20=
USA Boston Fenway Park N42 20.67 W71 6.20=
USA Cape Canaveral Space Shuttle Launch Pad N28 36.76 W80 36.65=
USA Chicago Sears Tower N41 52.72 W87 38.18=
USA Denver Mile High Stadium N39 44.76 W105 1.15=
USA Key West "Fat Albert" Weather Balloon N24 41.96 W81 30.93=
USA Los Angeles Hollywood Sign N34 07.76 W118 18.48=
USA New York Statue of Liberty N40 41.28 W74 2.71=
USA New York Empire State Building N40 45.27 W73 59.15=
USA New York Chrysler Building N40 45.21 W73 58.32=
USA New York Central Park N40 46.24 W73 58.78=
USA New York Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art N40 46.86 W73 58.14=
USA New York Coney Island Amusement Park N40 34.37 W73 59.16=
USA Orlando Walt Disney World N28 24.92 W81 36.51=
USA San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge N37 49.10 W122 28.52=
USA Seattle Space Needle N47 37.19 W122 21.11=
USA St. Louis Gateway Arch N38 38.29 W90 11.21=
USA Washington DC Pentagon N38 52.17 W77 3.48=
USA Washington DC White House N38 53.86 W77 2.21=
FS2002 PRO Easter Eggs & Other Effects - By Andrew Holford
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: kilauea eruption=
Location: Hawaii
Feature: Steam rising from Volcano, Set year to 1983 to get a Large eruption of lava!
How to get there: Fly HDG165 from Hilo Intl.
Exact Lon,Lat: N19* 25.48" - W155* 14.14"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Vegas Belagio Fountain=
Location: Las Vegas
Feature: Fountain of water.
Exact Lon,Lat: N36* 06.44" - W115* 10.35"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Glenn Canyon dam
Location: Arizona, USA
Exact Lon,Lat: N 36* 55.58" - W 111* 28.18"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Hoover dam=
Location: Arizona, USA
Exact Lon,Lat: N36* 01.08 - W114* 44.30
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Vegas Luxor Beam=
Location: Las Vegas
Feature: Incredibly bright beam
Things to know: Set time to dusk or night for each effect.
Exact Lon,Lat: N36* 05.45" - W115* 10.31"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Vegas Mirage volcano=
Location: Las Vegas
Feature: Have a look!
Exact Lon,Lat: N36* 07.18" - W115* 10.25"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Niagara Falls=
Location: Ontario Canada
Feature: Water fall
Exact Lon,Lat: N43* 05.06" - W79* 04.16"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Old Faithful Geyser=
Location: Wyoming, USA
Feature: A jet of water
Exact Lon,Lat: N44* 28.18" - W110* 49.59"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Landmark: Vegas Tropicana lights=
Location: Las Vegas
Feature: Have a look!
Exact Lon,Lat: N36* 05.52" - W115* 10.18"
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Effect: Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights=
Location: Northern Hemisphere, Northwest Territories Canada
Feature: Aurora Borealis
Where to find them: Try the Northwest Territories in Canada around the 60deg North latitude.
Where to find them: So far I've been unable to find it.
Effect: Aurora Australis, Southern Lights=
Where to find them: Try the 80deg South latitude.
Feature: 4th Of July Fireworks=
Location: Washington
How to see them: Set the date to 4th of July any year and time to night or 10pm
Exact Lon,Lat: N38* 53.39 - W77* 1.80
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Feature: Ayers Rock=
Location: Australia, NT
DON'T BOTHER IT LOOKS LIKE A COW TURD
Exact Lon,Lat: A rough guess would be about S25*20.25 - E131*05.10
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Misc Effects
-------------
This is a list of Special Effects
CONTRAIL: Fly a jet above 30,000 feet=
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
BUILDING STEAM: Steam from buildings ventings systems, (Not sure where)
I think maybe New York.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
OIL LEAK: Don't know how to get it working.
(Unless you use the method a the bottom of this file)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ROTOR WASH: Try hovering the chopper over different types of terrain.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
SHOOTING STAR: Not sure if this happens anywhere or only with the Aurora effect.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
I brought up this topic a few days ago. I too saw one when flying Mike Stones Grumman Goose at night in FS2002 for the first time. I was in the cockpit, not outside view when I saw it, so it was really quick. I thought that I was seeing things.
Now I wonder if you turn the date back to winter of '85 if you can see the famous Halley's comet? (may be too good to wish for knowing MS) But it would have made a great easter egg. My FS system is 'down' right now or I'd try it myself. (corrupted startup files due to a bad uninstall of another program, not FS fault.
Tethered Aerostat Radar System = 24.696119°N 81.504511°W
The first aerostats were assigned to the United States Air Force in December 1980 at Cudjoe Key, Fla. During the 1980s, the U.S. Customs Service operated a network of aerostats to help counter illegal drug trafficking. Their first site was built at High Rock, Grand Bahamas Island, in 1984. The second site was built at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., in 1986
Cudjoe Key, Florida 24.696119°N 81.504511°W Yes
High Rock, Grand Bahamas Island Yes
Deming, New Mexico 32.026574°N 107.864159°W No
Eagle Pass, Texas 28.38536°N 100.285963°W No
Fort Huachuca, Arizona 31.485808°N 110.295546°W No
Lajas, Puerto Rico 17.978111°N 67.079676°W No
Marfa, Texas 30.434399°N 104.320641°W No
Matagorda, Texas 28.710482°N 95.957682°W No
Morgan City, Louisiana 29.810666°N 91.662996°W No
Rio Grande City, Texas 26.572331°N 98.817129°W No
Yuma, Arizona 33.015886°N 114.24331°W No
FlyerJeff
I know of a true easter egg, a deserted island with stuff and a poor dead guys skeleton laying there, along with other stuff. I cant remember where it is, try searching back in the forum.
On the beach in the Pacific..........A real Easter Egg!!=In Fs98, Not Fs2002!
Go to this location N20*25.54 E136*04.43
(using map view) and feel sorry for this poor sailor.
Arecibo radio telescope Puerto Rico=In Fs98, Not Fs2002!
At N18 21 99 and W66 48 07 you will find the huge Arecibo radio telescope.
Hot Air balloons=3 In Fs2002
Hot air balloons in Arizona! Go to phoenix skyharbour (KPHX) runway 26R, fly heading 330, 14.5 miles, alt 5000. fs2000 has 3 and in fs98 I found 5.
Shuttle at Edwards AFB=
There is a shuttle near the hangars of Edwards AFB. There is another one at the launch facility in Florida.
US customs balloon=
Would a balloon tethered on the end of a 13,550 cable in the Flordia Keys be considered an Easter Egg? Goto Summerland Key Cove (ID X20) runway 30. Take off and fly runway heading. Very shortly after take off you will see a cable extending from the ground up. On the end of that cable at an altitude of 13,550 feet up is a balloon. Or you can go to N024 41 29.4486 W081 30 51.4133 Alt 13,550 feet, hdg 02 mag. This will put the balloon directly in front of you. These balloons are known as aerostats, balloons with radar transmitters to assist US custom's efforts to stem illegal entry by air.
Warship At Midway Dock=Oliver Hazard Perry Class (FFG-7)=N28* 12.06' W177* 21.70' Alt 659 Feet MSL=In Fs98 And Fs2002!
LVLEW
There are four Aircraft Carriers in FS2002 that
I know of. Here is the list with locations:
1) CVN 70 Carl Vinson N020-24.6 x W156-40.5 27 nm SE of Lanai City Hawaii=
2) CVN 64 Constellation N037-44.7 x W122-36.6 a short distance outside San Francisco Bay=
3) CVN 63 Kitty Hawk N021-22.3 x W157-56.4 in Pearl Harbor=
4) CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln N032-32.4 x W117-16.5 off San Diego=
Palomar Observatory San Diego County, California, 33°21′23″N 116°51′54″W=
RMS Queen Mary, City of Long Beach, 33°45′11″N 118°11′23″W=
Hughes H-4 Hercules Hangar, City of Long Beach, 33°45′11″N 118°11′23″W=
Cruiseship, Long Beach Harbor, 33°45′11″N 118°11′23″W=
Coast Guard Cutter, Long Beach Harbor, 33°45′11″N 118°11′23″W=
Five Ships Including 2 Warships, Long Beach Harbor, 33°45′11″N 118°11′23″W=
Fisherman's Wharf , Monterey, California, 36.60416°N 121.8928°W=
Salton Sea, Colorado Desert, Imperial and Riverside Counties, California, U.S. 33°18′47N 115°50′04″W=In Fs98 And Fs2002!
Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station Harrisburg PA=N40* 10.90' W76* 44.94' 1043 Feet MSL=In Fs98 And Fs2002!=
Allegheny Reservoir, Warren County, Pennsylvania, 41°50′16″N 79°00′14″W==In Fs98 And Fs2002!
United States Air Force Plant 42,34°37′46″N 118°05′04″W, is a classified United States Government aircraft manufacturing plant, used by the United States Air Force. It is also used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Plant 42 and Palmdale Regional Airport (PMD) are separate facilities that share a common runway at the site. The facility is located in the Antelope Valley, approximately 60 miles (97 km) from downtown Los Angeles. In Fs2002! In Fs98, No Buildings!
Lake Havasu 34°29′N 114°23′W, is a large reservoir formed by Parker Dam on the Colorado River, on the border between California and Arizona. Lake Havasu City sits on the lake's eastern shore.= in Fs2002!
Cliff Dwellers Lodge Originally a 1920s trading post, this stone-and-timber lodge is a 10-minute drive from Navajo Bridge's pedestrian walkway over the Colorado River, and a 9-mile drive from Marble Canyon.= In Fs2002!
Custer State Park 43°44′45″N 103°25′5″W
Custer State Park is a South Dakota State Park and wildlife reserve in the Black Hills, United States. The park is South Dakota's largest and first state park, named after Lt. Colonel George Armstrong Custer. The area originally started out as sixteen sections, but was later changed into one block of land because of the challenges of the terrain.] The park began to grow rapidly in the 1920s and gained new land. During the 1930s the Civilian Conservation Corps built miles of roads, laid out parks and campgrounds, and built three dams that set up a future of water recreation at the park. = In Fs2002
Elvis's Graceland 35* 1.33' N 90* 1.44 W, is a mansion on a 13.8-acre (5.6 ha) estate in Memphis, Tennessee, United States, once owned by the singer and actor Elvis Presley. His daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has been the owner of Graceland since the passing of her father. It is located at 3764 Elvis Presley Boulevard in the vast Whitehaven community, about 9 miles (14.5 km) from Downtown and less than four miles (6 km) north of the Mississippi border. Look For A Pink Piano! = In Fs2002!
Mississippi River The Mississippi River is the second-longest river and chief river of the second-largest drainage system on the North American continent, second only to the Hudson Bay drainage system.[14][15] Its source is Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota and it flows generally south for 2,320 miles (3,730 km)[15] to the Mississippi River Delta in the Gulf of Mexico.= In Fs2002
Lake Itasca 47°13′05″N 95°12′26″W,is a small glacial lake approximately 1.8 square miles (4.7 km2) in area. It is notable for being the headwaters of the Mississippi River, and is located in southeastern Clearwater County, in the Headwaters area of north central Minnesota. The lake is within Itasca State Park and has an average depth of 20 to 35 feet (6–11 m), and is 1,475 ft (450 m) above sea level.
Submarine - Submarine.Bmp=F2002 Texture Folder
Kilimanjaro 03°04′33″S 37°21′12″ is a large stratovolcano composed of three distinct volcanic cones: Kibo, the highest; Mawenzi at 5,149 metres (16,893 ft); and Shira, the lowest at 4,005 metres (13,140 ft).[Mawenzi and Shira are extinct, while Kibo is dormant and could erupt again.
Uhuru Peak is the highest summit on Kibo's crater rim. The Tanzania National Parks Authority, a Tanzanian government agency, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizationlists the height of Uhuru Peak as 5,895 m (19,341 ft), based on a British survey in 1952.The height has since been measured as 5,892 metres (19,331 ft) in 1999, 5,891 metres (19,327 ft) in 2008, and 5,888 metres (19,318 ft) in 2014.The origin of the name Kilimanjaro is not known, but a number of theories exist. European explorers had adopted the name by 1860 and reported that Kilimanjaro was the mountain's Kiswahili name. The 1907 edition of The Nuttall Encyclopædia also records the name of the mountain as Kilima-Njaro
Johann Ludwig Krapf wrote in 1860 that Swahilis along the coast called the mountain Kilimanjaro. Although he did not offer any support, he claimed that Kilimanjaro meant either mountain of greatness or mountain of caravans. Under the latter meaning,kilima meant mountain and jaro meant caravans. = In Fs2002!
Vredefort crater 27°0′0″S 27°30′0″E is the largest verified impact crater on Earth. More than 300 kilometres (190 mi) across when it was formed, what remains of it is in the present-day Free State province of South Africa. It is named after the town of Vredefort, which is near its centre. Although the crater itself has long since been worn away, the remaining geological structures at its centre are known as the Vredefort Dome or Vredefort impact structure. The crater is estimated to be 2.023 billion years old (± 4 million years), with impact being in the Vredefort crater Paleoproterozoic Era. It is the second-oldest known crater on Earth.
Port of Oakland 37°47′43.92″N 122°17′4.57″W a major container ship facility located in Oakland, California, in the San Francisco Bay. It was the first major port on the Pacific Coast of the United States to build terminals for container ships. It is now the fifth busiest container port in the United States, behind Long Beach, Los Angeles, Newark, and Savannah.] Development of an intermodal container handling system in 2002 culminated over a decade of planning and construction to produce a high volume cargo facility that positions the Port of Oakland for further expansion of the West Coast freight market share. = In Fs2002!
