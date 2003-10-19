Like they say - "Sometimes the bear gets YOU."
New i5 processor to upgrade from my Dell i3? Check. New Geoforce graphics card? Check. New 32" curved HD monitor to enjoy those upgrades? Check. I am now happy? UNcheck please.
It would appear that letting a sausage fingered retired geezer use a broad-axe as a pinpoint tech tool is the wrong combination. I managed to bugger up several of the CPU socket pins beyond hope of resurrection so my Dell is toast and the i5 and Geoforce have been returned through Amazon for credit. A new HP i5 gaming computer has been purchased and should arrive next week.
DOH!
Proof positive that while an old dog may well learn 'how' to do a new trick or two, it doesn't necessarily mean they 'can' do it successfully on the first try - lol
Oh well, at least when the HP arrives there is a yoke, quadrant and rudder pedals awaiting it. Can't wait to see what this monitor looks like in action.
