LFLJ Back to AOSTA
Still stuck in Courchevel while waiting for a weather window. It's open but certainly not bright and shiny. Speaking of not bright and shiny, ole Jan's Maule is showing its' hours. But here we go anyway.
I need to find someone with more powerful planes to borrow from!! These 9,000' passes are tough in that old Maule!!
Hope you enjoyed it anyway!
Michael
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
Bookmarks