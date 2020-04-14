Still stuck in Courchevel while waiting for a weather window. It's open but certainly not bright and shiny. Speaking of not bright and shiny, ole Jan's Maule is showing its' hours. But here we go anyway.

I need to find someone with more powerful planes to borrow from!! These 9,000' passes are tough in that old Maule!!

Hope you enjoyed it anyway!

Michael