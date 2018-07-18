Hi All -
Wanted to get some suggestions for what computer, or specs of a computer, that you suggest, to purchase for a flight sim. For now, I am using for XPlane-11, but will possibly migrating to MS FS2020 when it launches. I am also interested in trying some of the ATC options as add-ons. Was hoping to spend less than $1000 if possible, but if necessary could go higher.
I am a private pilot (S.E.L.) and have my instrument rating. I realize that different people have different goals and what is important to them. For me, my main goal is to try to keep my skills sharp (especially now during this pandemic) at home. Therefore I am mainly focused on procedures and checklists - and less on stick and rudder skills or running lots of screens. I have a couple of MacBooks (2011 and 2014) in the house that I am running XPlane-11 on currently, but they do not quite have the horsepower to keep up with the sim. They tend to lag and the clock does not keep up even when I lower the graphics to a minimum. I have not gotten the ATC up and running yet on these systems either. So time to get something new!
Thanks in advance for all of your suggestions.
Bookmarks