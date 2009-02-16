Thread: Another shot at LFLJ

Another shot at LFLJ
Yes,
I admit I made the correct decision and waived off an attempted landing on 05. It was what both FSX and P3D suggested as the only functioning duty runway.
So, being an AOPA member I went online and found both FSX and P3D have it backwards!! The only functional duty runway at LFLJ is now 22! When these sims were made and before the runways were better described, it would have been called 23.
Being stubborn I still wanted to land at LFLJ so I attempted it again with a Maule onto 23. Yes, I do have a new Turbo Otter in my hanger but I haven't learned how to fly it yet. Since Jan Von Peerhoven seemingly has planes all over the world which aren't used except for water landings, I "borrowed" a Maule of his. I might crash it, but at least the wreckage would still be dry!!! Though the Maule was obviously under powered for this sort of trip I was determined to give it a shot! See the screenies below.
Michael
Yes, as you can probably already see, it's a bitch to climb these altitudes in a short distance in a box stock Maule. But what the heck, it's a sim and besides, it's another of Jan's planes, if it doesn't make it at least the wreckage is still dry!!!!
C.U. Later for the return flight. I hope!
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
