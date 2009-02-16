Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Another shot at LFLJ

    Another shot at LFLJ

    Yes,

    I admit I made the correct decision and waived off an attempted landing on 05. It was what both FSX and P3D suggested as the only functioning duty runway.

    So, being an AOPA member I went online and found both FSX and P3D have it backwards!! The only functional duty runway at LFLJ is now 22! When these sims were made and before the runways were better described, it would have been called 23.

    Being stubborn I still wanted to land at LFLJ so I attempted it again with a Maule onto 23. Yes, I do have a new Turbo Otter in my hanger but I haven't learned how to fly it yet. Since Jan Von Peerhoven seemingly has planes all over the world which aren't used except for water landings, I "borrowed" a Maule of his. I might crash it, but at least the wreckage would still be dry!!! Though the Maule was obviously under powered for this sort of trip I was determined to give it a shot! See the screenies below.

    Michael

    Yes, as you can probably already see, it's a bitch to climb these altitudes in a short distance in a box stock Maule. But what the heck, it's a sim and besides, it's another of Jan's planes, if it doesn't make it at least the wreckage is still dry!!!!

    C.U. Later for the return flight. I hope!
    Default

    Nice work Michael! Looks like you nailed it
    Default

    Nice work Michael! Looks like you nailed it
    Thanks David! We're obviously there! However the return flight means we'll have to manage to get over that 9,000' ledge once again in that old worn out Maule. Then a dive to land from where I "borrowed" that Maule from Jan!!

    If worse comes to worst, I'm parachute certified!! A parachute landing while Jan's "borrowed" plane flies into the side of a mountain isn't really......... that bad of a thing!! At least when it crashes, it's still dry!!!

    Michael
