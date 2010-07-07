Hi all,
I have recently been flying the Engima BAE ATP for FS2004. I currently have Francisco Silva's 2D panel installed which I use to fly. Due to limitations in screen real estate, I am hoping to have a dedicated second monitor connected soon which allows me to have the 2d panel displayed. I have been looking at various addon avionics packages that would further enhance flying this aircraft. The RXP Jetline 4 EFIS appears to strictly be for Windows XP (can anyone confirm this is the case?). I have also looked into the Integrated Simavionics Package 1 and this appears to be a good purchase based off of reviews. My question is do I have to edit the panel.cfgs for the ATP 2D panel in order to run the 2 payware gauges or can I simply run the gauges on the second monitor as 2d popups?
Kind Regards,
Conor
