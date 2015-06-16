Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting very GREEN St Patrick Day flight from LFRN Rennes–Saint-Jacques Airport or Aéroport de Rennes–Saint-Jacques located 3.7 miles southwest of Rennes in the region of Brittany, France to EIDW Dublin Airport located 4.3 miles north of Dublin which is the capital city of Ireland.
On airborne after take off from runway 28 starting to make right turn with background view of farming lands of la forge
Still making right turn passing county road called Grande Fontaine in the same farming area mentioned above
Nice tail view while the plane is climbing to 34,000 ft to start the route DIN SKESO BHD STU VATRY KLY
Nice wing view of lake called Etang de la Perronnaye located near town of Romille
Nice wing view of French countyside of Brittany in northwestern France
Intercepting DIN above LFRD Dinard–Pleurtuit–Saint-Malo Airport or Aéroport de Dinard located 3.1 miles south-southwest of Dinard serving the city of Saint-Malo, France where you can see highway number D168 in front of the plane nose
Passing city of Saint-Malo/Saint-Servan off the right wing and town of Dinard seen off the left engine while you can see the same highway number D168 behind the tail of the plane showing you the bridge connecting between the city and the town. The famous transatlantic single-handed yacht race Route du Rhum which takes place every 4 years in Novembers is between Saint Malo and Point à Pitre in Guadeloupe.
leaving France to cross English Channel heading to waypoint SKESO
Passing island of Jersey where you can see runway of EGJJ Jersey International airport
Passing island of Guernsey and its EGJB Guernsey airport
