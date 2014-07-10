After a long break from flight sims, I feel like now is a better time than any to reintroduce myself to the FS world. As the title suggests, what are the best gaming laptops available for FSX in 2020? I'd rather not go down the route of spending any more than £800 if I don't have to, but if needs must and all that...
For the sake of practicality I'd prefer a laptop over a desktop - something to replace my older model HP that I use for FS9. What experiences do people have with running FSX on gaming laptops and is it possible to run most sliders to the right, with add-ons such as Carenado and ORBX, and still achieve at least 60 fps? The only experience I have of this is FSX running on my old HP, and not running particularly smoothly most of the time - around the 20-30 fps.
Any guidance is much appreciated. Cheers.
