Well got a rudder sensitivity problem.
I have coordinated rudder unchecked so I can use a twist Logitech Wingman to use rudder left and right.
I have the sensitivity changed around to get a solid rudder neutral when not have any twist applied.
The plane dances all over the place and there is no control.
This was all working fine and then the problem showed up.
Does anyone have any suggestions as to what can be wrong and how to set the null and sensitivity in controls to fix this.
I was thinking something went wrong in the sim itself and can no longer can be adjusted.
Any ideas??
Thanks
Don R
