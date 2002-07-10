Thread: Be Careful What You Ask For

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Be Careful What You Ask For

    Be Careful What You Ask For

    Took off from Aosta for a short hop over to Courchevel LFLJ. The METARS show a nice strong head wind over Runway 5. Should be an easy landing there.

    What a nice view when looking behind!

    Wow! That's one hell of a drop over the hill!! We're way too hot and too high!!!!

    No Way!! It's back to Aosta to await a South Wind and return with a STOL plane. An approach to 23 with a South wind will be so much better, if they allow it!
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Default

    That definitely ruins a fight! Better safe than sorry.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
