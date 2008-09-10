Hi
I am making a simple XML gauge for p3d, which is just a clipboard for navigation purposes. It has a gaugeString that lists a few things. One of the things I wanted to add to it was an endurance feature, but all the fuel variables I try to use always have values of zero. For example, A:FUEL TOTAL QUANTITY is zero. For example:
Fuel Capacity: %(A:FUEL TOTAL QUANTITY, gallons)%!d!\n
...will show zero all the time, as will A:FUEL TOTAL CAPACITY, A:FUEL FLOW and many other A: prefixed variables.
Any idea why this is happening? I'm not an experienced developer in this field.
I notice also that trying to use ZULU TIME just caused an exception (which I assume was caught somehow because nothing aft that was displayed).
Jason
