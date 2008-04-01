Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flight Sim recomendation

    Howdy

    Have not had a flight sim for years and I miss it! I am a career pilot, love acro, dogfights and realism. I had microsoft flight sim and enjoyed it but not much good dogfight stuff. Heck my favorite sim was probably Janes US Navy fighters back in 2004! It was just fun and fairly realistic. Really like flying all the different birds in MS flight sim....I have a Glasair III I would like to fly in sim. I also really liked another sim that was WWII europe, you could shoot bombers, be any position on the bomber, fighters, etc. I also really like force feedback in the stick, makes it realistic. Not looking to get a "type rating" on a sim either...thanks!
    Combat Flight Simulator?

    https://www.amazon.com/Combat-Flight.../dp/B000VRCNLG
