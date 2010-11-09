Hi all,
The radar in the Carenado Proline isn't functioning on the King Air 350i that I have recently purchased. I searched the internet, found this article - https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/493223-wx-radar/ - I located the dll.xml and found that my one was missing the "manual load" part. I could be missing something, and you have to add that part, but it doesn't quite seem right. The only part linking to activation that I can see is the disabled-false-disabled entry. Anyway, let me know what the next move is.
Thanks,
Ralie25
