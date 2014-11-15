Hello, I noticed a few days ago this weird issue at Perm airport with the 737 aircraft (I don't know if it's common): When I do auto land for runway 21, I have configurated the aircraft correctly for landing and so on, and then I notice it is not aligned with the runway but with a taxiway next to it? I have the default scenery of FSX, and I don't have this with other airports. And yesterday I noticed that some waypoints at Eindhoven are gone since the new update? Like TILVU, RUSAL, EH574? I still have AIRAC 1108, I had the issue with the runways, changed it back to the default runways: 22/04 with the hdg track. But didn't know the waypoints are gone? I have also recently bought and installed the PMDG 777-200, not tested it out but I am sure I will have the same thing on that aircraft. I was gone for a while and did something else. So maybe I missed some updates regarding it? I don't have navigraph. I also noticed that 36R has no SIDS anymore
